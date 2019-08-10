Comparison of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) and ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

We are contrasting Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) and ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensata Technologies Holding plc 48 2.12 N/A 3.55 13.37 ESCO Technologies Inc. 73 2.49 N/A 3.21 26.07

Table 1 demonstrates Sensata Technologies Holding plc and ESCO Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ESCO Technologies Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Sensata Technologies Holding plc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Sensata Technologies Holding plc is trading at a lower P/E ratio than ESCO Technologies Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensata Technologies Holding plc 0.00% 23.6% 8.8% ESCO Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 6.5%

Risk & Volatility

Sensata Technologies Holding plc is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.42. Competitively, ESCO Technologies Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sensata Technologies Holding plc is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, ESCO Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Sensata Technologies Holding plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ESCO Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sensata Technologies Holding plc and ESCO Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensata Technologies Holding plc 1 2 1 2.25 ESCO Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s consensus price target is $53.25, while its potential upside is 16.42%. Competitively the consensus price target of ESCO Technologies Inc. is $87, which is potential 13.56% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sensata Technologies Holding plc looks more robust than ESCO Technologies Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares and 96.1% of ESCO Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares. Comparatively, 2.8% are ESCO Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensata Technologies Holding plc -2.67% -3.01% -5.12% 0.21% -12.07% 5.78% ESCO Technologies Inc. -1.88% -0.33% 11.73% 30.4% 36.98% 26.7%

For the past year Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s stock price has smaller growth than ESCO Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Sensata Technologies Holding plc beats ESCO Technologies Inc.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment manufactures pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles (HVOR); and systems that address safety and environmental concerns. The Sensing Solutions segment manufactures various control products, such as motor and compressor protectors, circuit breakers, semiconductor burn-in test sockets, solid state relays, linear and rotary position sensors, precision switches, and thermostats, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sensors and controls to prevent damage from overheating and fires in industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, medical device, and residential end-markets. This segment also manufactures power conversion and control products, including power inverters, charge controllers, and solid state relays. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive and HVOR end-markets; and industrial and commercial manufacturers and suppliers in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace industries, as well as motor and compressor suppliers. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. was founded in 1916 and is based in Hengelo, the Netherlands.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The companyÂ’s Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segmentÂ’s solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and DobleÂ’s Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.