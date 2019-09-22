Comparison of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Since Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology Limited 3 1.47 N/A -0.18 0.00 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 37 0.00 N/A 0.89 48.96

Demonstrates Senmiao Technology Limited and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Senmiao Technology Limited and PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -43.7% -34.8% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 16.7% 9.9%

Liquidity

3 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Senmiao Technology Limited. Its rival PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Senmiao Technology Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Senmiao Technology Limited and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0 0 6 3.00

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $46 average price target and a -3.14% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Senmiao Technology Limited and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 68.68% of Senmiao Technology Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senmiao Technology Limited -5.93% -45.49% -74.45% -67.85% -72.09% -66.67% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. -6.05% 12.85% 67.42% 101.95% 51.97% 132.14%

For the past year Senmiao Technology Limited has -66.67% weaker performance while PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has 132.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors PagSeguro Digital Ltd. beats Senmiao Technology Limited.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.