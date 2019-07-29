Comparison of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology Limited 4 12.72 N/A -0.48 0.00 LendingClub Corporation 16 1.80 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Senmiao Technology Limited and LendingClub Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -97.5% -82.7% LendingClub Corporation 0.00% -23.5% -5.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Senmiao Technology Limited and LendingClub Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 LendingClub Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, LendingClub Corporation’s potential downside is -46.14% and its consensus target price is $7.88.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Senmiao Technology Limited and LendingClub Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 88.9% respectively. 68.68% are Senmiao Technology Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of LendingClub Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senmiao Technology Limited -11.68% -12.33% 22.35% -7.96% -45.37% 9.19% LendingClub Corporation -6.63% 4% -4.79% -2.31% 1.81% 28.52%

For the past year Senmiao Technology Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than LendingClub Corporation.

Summary

LendingClub Corporation beats Senmiao Technology Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.