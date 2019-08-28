Comparison of Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) and TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

As Processed & Packaged Goods businesses, Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) and TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Foods Corporation 27 0.21 N/A -3.78 0.00 TreeHouse Foods Inc. 58 0.49 N/A -1.03 0.00

Demonstrates Seneca Foods Corporation and TreeHouse Foods Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Seneca Foods Corporation and TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Foods Corporation 0.00% 1.4% 0.6% TreeHouse Foods Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.97 beta means Seneca Foods Corporation’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seneca Foods Corporation are 5.4 and 0.9. Competitively, TreeHouse Foods Inc. has 1.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Seneca Foods Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Seneca Foods Corporation and TreeHouse Foods Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Foods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TreeHouse Foods Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TreeHouse Foods Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $67 consensus target price and a 36.99% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.3% of Seneca Foods Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of TreeHouse Foods Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Seneca Foods Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of TreeHouse Foods Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seneca Foods Corporation 7.6% 12.34% 28.74% 8.63% 16.96% 11.91% TreeHouse Foods Inc. 1.21% 9.42% -11.14% 3.51% 24.43% 17.02%

For the past year Seneca Foods Corporation was less bullish than TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Summary

TreeHouse Foods Inc. beats Seneca Foods Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned and frozen produce, bottled produce, snack chips, and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, LibbyÂ’s, Aunt NellieÂ’s, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms. The company also packs Green Giant, Le Sueur, and other brands of canned vegetables, as well as selected Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America under a contract packing agreement. In addition, it is involved in the sale of cans and ends, as well as trucking and aircraft operations. The company offers its products to grocery outlets, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, limited assortment stores, club stores, and dollar stores; and food service distributors, industrial markets, other food packagers, and export customers in 90 countries, as well as to federal, state, and local governments for school and other feeding programs. Seneca Foods Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Marion, New York.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and Canada. The company operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export segments. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products. The company sells its pickles under the FarmanÂ’s, Nalley, Peter Piper, and SteinfeldÂ’s brand names; sauces and syrups under the BennettÂ’s, Hoffman House, RoddenberyÂ’s Northwoods, and San Antonio names; non-dairy powdered creamer under the Cremora name; non-dairy refrigerated liquid creamer under the Mocha Mix name; single serve hot beverages under the Caza Trail and Grove Square names; snack nuts and trail mixes under the AnnÂ’s House of Nuts and Amport names; other refrigerated products under the Second Nature name; jams and other sauces under the E.D. Smith and Habitant names; oatmeal under the McCannÂ’s name; refrigerated dressings and sauces under the Naturally Fresh name; mayonnaise, dressings, and sauces under the Cains and Olde Cape Cod names; and cleaning cloths under the Knox gelatin and J-Cloth names, as well as other products under the Schwartz and Saucemaker names. It sells its products through various distribution channels comprising grocery retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.