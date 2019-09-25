Comparison of Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

We are comparing Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Processed & Packaged Goods companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Foods Corporation 26 0.24 N/A -3.78 0.00 The J. M. Smucker Company 116 1.60 N/A 4.53 24.56

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Foods Corporation 0.00% 1.4% 0.6% The J. M. Smucker Company 0.00% 6.4% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Seneca Foods Corporation has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The J. M. Smucker Company is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seneca Foods Corporation are 5.4 and 0.9. Competitively, The J. M. Smucker Company has 0.7 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Seneca Foods Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The J. M. Smucker Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Seneca Foods Corporation and The J. M. Smucker Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Foods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The J. M. Smucker Company 1 4 1 2.17

On the other hand, The J. M. Smucker Company’s potential upside is 6.35% and its average price target is $114.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.3% of Seneca Foods Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 81% of The J. M. Smucker Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Seneca Foods Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of The J. M. Smucker Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seneca Foods Corporation 7.6% 12.34% 28.74% 8.63% 16.96% 11.91% The J. M. Smucker Company -0.81% -4.57% -9.25% 7.45% 0.14% 18.93%

For the past year Seneca Foods Corporation was less bullish than The J. M. Smucker Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors The J. M. Smucker Company beats Seneca Foods Corporation.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned and frozen produce, bottled produce, snack chips, and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, LibbyÂ’s, Aunt NellieÂ’s, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms. The company also packs Green Giant, Le Sueur, and other brands of canned vegetables, as well as selected Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America under a contract packing agreement. In addition, it is involved in the sale of cans and ends, as well as trucking and aircraft operations. The company offers its products to grocery outlets, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, limited assortment stores, club stores, and dollar stores; and food service distributors, industrial markets, other food packagers, and export customers in 90 countries, as well as to federal, state, and local governments for school and other feeding programs. Seneca Foods Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Marion, New York.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products. It also provides pet premium products, dog snacks, ice cream toppings, pickles, and canned milk. The company offers its products primarily under the Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts, CafÃ© Bustelo, Folgers Gourmet Selections, Jif, Smucker's, Crisco, Pillsbury, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Natural Balance, Kibbles ?n Bits, 9Lives, Pup-Peroni, Nature's Recipe, Robin Hood, Five Roses, and Douwe Egberts brands. It sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, food wholesalers, drug stores, club stores, mass merchandisers, discount and dollar stores, military commissaries, natural foods stores and distributors, pet specialty stores, and online retailers; and through retail channels, and foodservice distributors and operators. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.