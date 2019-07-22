Comparison of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 378.34 N/A -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and CorMedix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Risk & Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a beta of 1.63 and its 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500. CorMedix Inc. on the other hand, has 2.73 beta which makes it 173.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 2.4 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has an average target price of $4.5, and a 3,454.50% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and CorMedix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23% and 13.8%. About 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.