Comparison of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 15.2 and 15.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 1,837.15% for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. with consensus target price of $4.5. Competitively Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $45, with potential upside of 76.89%. Based on the data shown earlier, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -30.5% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.