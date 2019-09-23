Comparison of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

This is a contrast between SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 24 7.63 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3,494.25% and an $4.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 25.5%. Insiders owned roughly 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. was more bearish than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.