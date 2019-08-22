Comparison of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 88.37 N/A -2.52 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Zafgen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Zafgen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 consensus price target and a 675.58% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.