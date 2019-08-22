Comparison of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|88.37
|N/A
|-2.52
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
Liquidity
Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Zafgen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Zafgen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 consensus price target and a 675.58% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Zafgen Inc.
Summary
Zafgen Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
