Comparison of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 88.30 N/A -2.92 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 247.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 31.6% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. 10.3% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.