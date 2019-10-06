Comparison of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Both Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 27.92M -2.52 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 44.69M -1.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 1,541,008,941.38% -563.6% -102.2% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 314,718,309.86% -66.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 53.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.