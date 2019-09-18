Comparison of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

As Biotechnology companies, Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 93.06 N/A -2.52 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.04% of Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance while Biofrontera AG has 32.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Biofrontera AG beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.