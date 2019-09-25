Comparison of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 96.70 N/A -2.52 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Selecta Biosciences Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares and 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.