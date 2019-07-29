Comparison of Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC) and Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) and Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) compete against each other in the Residential Construction sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Interior Concepts Inc. 11 0.54 N/A -0.10 0.00 Meritage Homes Corporation 48 0.71 N/A 5.12 10.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Select Interior Concepts Inc. and Meritage Homes Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Interior Concepts Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Meritage Homes Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.1%

Analyst Ratings

Select Interior Concepts Inc. and Meritage Homes Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Interior Concepts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Meritage Homes Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Meritage Homes Corporation has a consensus price target of $37.5, with potential downside of -42.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Select Interior Concepts Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.9% of Meritage Homes Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of Select Interior Concepts Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Meritage Homes Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Interior Concepts Inc. 4.46% 12.98% 36.35% 52.58% 0% 80.59% Meritage Homes Corporation 1.01% 6.68% 17.73% 36.62% 17.36% 41.42%

For the past year Select Interior Concepts Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Meritage Homes Corporation.

Summary

Meritage Homes Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Select Interior Concepts Inc.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names. The company also provides warranty and customer services; and insurance and closing/settlement services for its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 243 actively-selling communities. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.