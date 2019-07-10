Comparison of Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp Inc. 12 4.28 N/A 0.89 13.14 Synovus Financial Corp. 36 3.77 N/A 3.26 10.54

Table 1 highlights Select Bancorp Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Synovus Financial Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Select Bancorp Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Select Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Synovus Financial Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.2% 0.6% Synovus Financial Corp. 0.00% 13.1% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Select Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.26 beta. From a competition point of view, Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Select Bancorp Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synovus Financial Corp. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Synovus Financial Corp.’s potential upside is 25.71% and its average price target is $44.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Select Bancorp Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.9% and 71.7%. Insiders owned 3% of Select Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Synovus Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Bancorp Inc. -0.09% -2.17% -1.18% -3.06% -9.92% -5.33% Synovus Financial Corp. -4.42% -3.48% -9.8% -8.86% -35.91% 7.38%

For the past year Select Bancorp Inc. has -5.33% weaker performance while Synovus Financial Corp. has 7.38% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Synovus Financial Corp. beats Select Bancorp Inc.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.