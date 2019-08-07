Comparison of Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp Inc. 12 4.08 N/A 0.89 12.72 LCNB Corp. 17 3.47 N/A 1.22 14.74

Demonstrates Select Bancorp Inc. and LCNB Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. LCNB Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Select Bancorp Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Select Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Select Bancorp Inc. and LCNB Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.2% LCNB Corp. 0.00% 6.8% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.36 beta indicates that Select Bancorp Inc. is 64.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, LCNB Corp.’s 49.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.51 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Select Bancorp Inc. and LCNB Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48% and 34.7%. Insiders owned 2% of Select Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of LCNB Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Select Bancorp Inc. 0.35% -1.65% -5.1% -7.42% -11.12% -8.32% LCNB Corp. -0.72% -5.11% 7.84% 8.56% -3.43% 18.88%

For the past year Select Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while LCNB Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

LCNB Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Select Bancorp Inc.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of February 29, 2017, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County, Ohio; and branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Fayette counties, Ohio, as well as 39 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.