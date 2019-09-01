Comparison of SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 54 5.35 N/A 3.07 19.44 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights SEI Investments Company and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares and 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares. Competitively, Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 97.81% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99%

For the past year SEI Investments Company has stronger performance than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.