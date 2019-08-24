Comparison of SEI Investments Company (SEIC) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments Company 54 5.15 N/A 3.07 19.44 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.08 N/A 0.35 47.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SEI Investments Company and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SEI Investments Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. SEI Investments Company has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SEI Investments Company and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SEI Investments Company and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 2.94% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares. Comparatively, BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has 0.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year SEI Investments Company’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust on 8 of the 10 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.