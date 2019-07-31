Comparison of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

We will be comparing the differences between Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.65 beta and it is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.6. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.5% and 75.6% respectively. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 44.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.