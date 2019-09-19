Comparison of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

We are contrasting Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.43
|0.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|106.43
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-671.1%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
Risk & Volatility
A 0.73 beta means Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta and it is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. 18.48% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
