Comparison of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.43
|0.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|42.83
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 has Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-671.1%
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
Risk & Volatility
Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 10.4% and 2.6% respectively. About 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance.
Summary
Mesoblast Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
