Comparison of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 42.83 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk & Volatility

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 10.4% and 2.6% respectively. About 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.