Comparison of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)

This is a contrast between Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.4% and 99.7% respectively. About 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Loxo Oncology Inc. has 4.12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Loxo Oncology Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.