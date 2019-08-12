Comparison of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.73 beta indicates that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Kura Oncology Inc. has beta of 2.5 which is 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Kura Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.4% and 70.8%. About 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.