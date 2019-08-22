Comparison of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Since Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.73 shows that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 31.5% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.