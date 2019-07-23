Comparison of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

We are comparing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 499.49 N/A -1.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Volatility and Risk

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc.’s beta is 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Ardelyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74% Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance while Ardelyx Inc. has 74.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.