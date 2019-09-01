Comparison of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.43
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-671.1%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Applied Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
