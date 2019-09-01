Comparison of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Both Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.