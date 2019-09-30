Comparison of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|18.29M
|-12.43
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|31.70M
|-3.97
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|1,363,094,350.87%
|0%
|-671.1%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|2,927,054,478.30%
|-78%
|-61.8%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.73 beta indicates that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 346.43% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.