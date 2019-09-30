Comparison of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 18.29M -12.43 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.70M -3.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1,363,094,350.87% 0% -671.1% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 2,927,054,478.30% -78% -61.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.73 beta indicates that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 346.43% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.