Comparison of Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.34 N/A 0.39 13.14 SLM Corporation 64 3.12 N/A 1.24 46.88

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Security National Financial Corporation and SLM Corporation. SLM Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Security National Financial Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Security National Financial Corporation and SLM Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.6% SLM Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Security National Financial Corporation and SLM Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 16.93% respectively. Insiders held 2.2% of Security National Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Security National Financial Corporation 0.2% 2% 0.2% -3.58% 0.29% 3.98% SLM Corporation -1.34% -1.02% -12.15% -2.39% -18.02% -1.56%

For the past year Security National Financial Corporation has 3.98% stronger performance while SLM Corporation has -1.56% weaker performance.

Summary

SLM Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Security National Financial Corporation.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.