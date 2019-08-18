Comparison of Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)

Since Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial Corporation 5 0.34 N/A 0.39 13.14 On Deck Capital Inc. 5 1.08 N/A 0.45 7.99

In table 1 we can see Security National Financial Corporation and On Deck Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. On Deck Capital Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Security National Financial Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Security National Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of On Deck Capital Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.6% On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.03 beta means Security National Financial Corporation’s volatility is 103.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, On Deck Capital Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Security National Financial Corporation and On Deck Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 On Deck Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, On Deck Capital Inc.’s potential upside is 30.37% and its consensus target price is $4.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Security National Financial Corporation and On Deck Capital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 94.7%. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Security National Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, On Deck Capital Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Security National Financial Corporation 0.2% 2% 0.2% -3.58% 0.29% 3.98% On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32%

For the past year Security National Financial Corporation had bullish trend while On Deck Capital Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors On Deck Capital Inc. beats Security National Financial Corporation.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.