Comparison of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Both Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 17.94 N/A -0.47 0.00 BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -333.3% -188.7% BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4%

Volatility and Risk

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s current beta is 2.28 and it happens to be 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioSig Technologies Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioSig Technologies Inc. are 11 and 11 respectively. BioSig Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 4.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -4.47% 7.67% -16.85% 3.68% -46.85% -5.16% BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88%

For the past year Second Sight Medical Products Inc. had bearish trend while BioSig Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Second Sight Medical Products Inc. beats BioSig Technologies Inc.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.