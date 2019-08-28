Comparison of Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.54 N/A -1.75 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Seattle Genetics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Risk & Volatility

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s current beta is 2.03 and it happens to be 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Seattle Genetics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Seattle Genetics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 9.55% for Seattle Genetics Inc. with average price target of $79.75. Competitively SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has an average price target of $4.5, with potential upside of 3,248.21%. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than Seattle Genetics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares and 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.