Comparison of Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

This is a contrast between Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 69 16.09 N/A -0.79 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seattle Genetics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Seattle Genetics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Seattle Genetics Inc. is 122.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.22. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.58 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 25.36% upside potential and a consensus target price of $86.25. Competitively the consensus target price of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 706.82% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.