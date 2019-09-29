Comparison of Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Both Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 74 -2.41 112.00M -1.75 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 0.92 33.92M -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seattle Genetics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Seattle Genetics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 151,371,807.00% -21.4% -18% NantKwest Inc. 2,677,824,267.78% -52.7% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a beta of 2.03 and its 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NantKwest Inc. on the other hand, has 2.34 beta which makes it 134.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. NantKwest Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seattle Genetics Inc. has an average target price of $76.5, and a 0.66% upside potential. Competitively NantKwest Inc. has an average target price of $1.25, with potential upside of 15.74%. The information presented earlier suggests that NantKwest Inc. looks more robust than Seattle Genetics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seattle Genetics Inc. and NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.5% respectively. About 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 21.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NantKwest Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.