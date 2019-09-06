Comparison of Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.23 N/A -1.75 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 47 10.37 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seattle Genetics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Seattle Genetics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility and Risk

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.03 beta. From a competition point of view, FibroGen Inc. has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, FibroGen Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Seattle Genetics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s consensus target price is $79.75, while its potential upside is 11.77%. Competitively FibroGen Inc. has an average target price of $65, with potential upside of 54.54%. The information presented earlier suggests that FibroGen Inc. looks more robust than Seattle Genetics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seattle Genetics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.8%. About 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. has stronger performance than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Seattle Genetics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.