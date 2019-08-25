Comparison of Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Both Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 16.29 N/A -1.75 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 40 77.45 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seattle Genetics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Seattle Genetics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a consensus target price of $81.8, and a 7.22% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seattle Genetics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 46.2%. About 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. has 33.62% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Seattle Genetics Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.