Comparison of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 4 0.13 N/A -26.31 0.00 Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 14 2.13 N/A 0.03 450.31

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. and Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0.00% -76.2% -7.8% Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.1% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.71 beta means Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s volatility is 29.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. and Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 1,734.86% upside potential and a consensus target price of $11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 59.6%. Comparatively, 15.6% are Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. -65.48% -72.25% -82.51% -89.23% -90.97% -83.29% Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.91% -5.69% 13.02% -3.35% -19.5% 30.76%

For the past year Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has -83.29% weaker performance while Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has 30.76% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Teekay LNG Partners L.P. beats Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company owns a modern fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of 8.1 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in January 2009. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece with an office in Hong Kong.