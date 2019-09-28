Comparison of Seadrill Limited (SDRL) and Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) and Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Limited 3 -0.01 52.89M -22.93 0.00 Tellurian Inc. 7 -0.43 87.05M -0.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seadrill Limited and Tellurian Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Limited 2,043,663,060.28% 0% 0% Tellurian Inc. 1,194,101,508.92% -43.3% -33.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Seadrill Limited and Tellurian Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Tellurian Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

On the other hand, Tellurian Inc.’s potential upside is 30.41% and its average target price is $10.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.24% of Seadrill Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 22.8% of Tellurian Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 27.34% are Seadrill Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.8% of Tellurian Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seadrill Limited -6.18% -16.67% -48.69% -53.83% -79.84% -57.95% Tellurian Inc. -13.95% -19.97% -30.28% -36.98% -18.06% -11.22%

For the past year Seadrill Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Tellurian Inc.

Summary

Tellurian Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Seadrill Limited.

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drillships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment offers various services, such as drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. This segmentÂ’s drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment. The Other segment provides management services to third parties. As of April 21, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 offshore drilling units that consisted of 12 semi-submersible rigs, 7 drillships, and 19 jack-up rigs. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies comprising integrated oil companies, government-owned oil companies, and independent oil and gas producers. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On September 12, 2017, SeaDrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.