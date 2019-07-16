Comparison of Seadrill Limited (SDRL) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT). The two are both Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Limited 8 0.36 N/A -14.87 0.00 ECA Marcellus Trust I 2 4.31 N/A 0.31 6.08

Table 1 demonstrates Seadrill Limited and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Seadrill Limited and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Limited 0.00% 0% 0% ECA Marcellus Trust I 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.24% of Seadrill Limited shares and 2.9% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares. About 27.34% of Seadrill Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has 66.86% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seadrill Limited 2.22% -20.22% -11.08% -59.09% -91.39% -24.31% ECA Marcellus Trust I 1.06% 6.11% -1.55% 1.06% -2.05% 29.05%

For the past year Seadrill Limited had bearish trend while ECA Marcellus Trust I had bullish trend.

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Seadrill Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drillships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment offers various services, such as drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. This segmentÂ’s drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment. The Other segment provides management services to third parties. As of April 21, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 offshore drilling units that consisted of 12 semi-submersible rigs, 7 drillships, and 19 jack-up rigs. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies comprising integrated oil companies, government-owned oil companies, and independent oil and gas producers. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On September 12, 2017, SeaDrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.