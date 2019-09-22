Comparison of Seaboard Corporation (SEB) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaboard Corporation 4,163 0.71 N/A 18.91 215.80 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00

Demonstrates Seaboard Corporation and Crescent Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Seaboard Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Crescent Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Seaboard Corporation and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaboard Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seaboard Corporation is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Seaboard Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19% of Seaboard Corporation shares and 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares. Seaboard Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 78.33%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seaboard Corporation -0.93% -1.82% -9.44% 8.2% 10.31% 15.37% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Seaboard Corporation has stronger performance than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Seaboard Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. Its Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the DailyÂ’s brand. It also produces and sells biodiesel from pork fat and vegetable oil. The companyÂ’s Commodity Trading and Milling division markets wheat, corn, soybean meal, and other commodities to third parties and affiliated companies; and operates grain and feed milling, and related businesses. Its Marine division provides cargo shipping services to 26 countries between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This division operates a terminal and off-dock warehouses for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of approximately 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels, as well as dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment. The companyÂ’s Sugar division grows sugar cane; produces and refines sugar; produces alcohol; and purchases sugar for resale. Its Power division operates as an independent power producer generating electricity for the local power grid in the Dominican Republic. The companyÂ’s Turkey division produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkeys, and other turkey products to retail and foodservice outlets, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. Its Other Businesses division purchases and processes jalapeÃ±o peppers. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.