Comparison of Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 12 0.00 8.21M 6.81 2.04 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 0.00 N/A 1.39 11.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Scully Royalty Ltd. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Scully Royalty Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Scully Royalty Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Scully Royalty Ltd. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 69,107,744.11% 38.7% 29% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares and 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund on 8 of the 11 factors.