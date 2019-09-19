Comparison of Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.47 N/A 6.61 3.83

Table 1 demonstrates Scully Royalty Ltd. and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Scully Royalty Ltd. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Scully Royalty Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 20.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Northern Trust Corporation.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.