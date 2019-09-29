Comparison of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

As Biotechnology businesses, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.81M -1.59 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 26 0.00 28.27M -0.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 184,531,250.00% -36.7% -30.6% Zymeworks Inc. 108,605,455.24% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Zymeworks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Zymeworks Inc. has a consensus price target of $37.75, with potential upside of 45.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.3% and 49.2%. 0.1% are scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.