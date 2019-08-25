Comparison of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.65 N/A -0.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival XOMA Corporation is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for scPharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of XOMA Corporation is $26, which is potential 50.12% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, XOMA Corporation has 9.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than XOMA Corporation.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.