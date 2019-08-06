Comparison of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 and its Quick Ratio is has 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.26% stronger performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.