Comparison of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.