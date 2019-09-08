Comparison of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

We will be comparing the differences between Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers Inc. 24 2.42 N/A -4.62 0.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 3.39 N/A 1.72 10.29

Table 1 demonstrates Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1% Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 15.4% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.05 shows that Scorpio Tankers Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scorpio Tankers Inc. Its rival Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 11.83% for Scorpio Tankers Inc. with average price target of $33. Competitively Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a consensus price target of $17, with potential upside of 11.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that Scorpio Tankers Inc. looks more robust than Hoegh LNG Partners LP as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.2% and 41%. About 3.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.91% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Tankers Inc. -8.74% -13.24% 0.96% 32.98% 21.34% 48.92% Hoegh LNG Partners LP -1.61% 1.14% -9% 0.91% -3.07% 15.24%

For the past year Scorpio Tankers Inc. was more bullish than Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.