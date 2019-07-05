Comparison of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers Inc. 22 2.42 N/A -4.62 0.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 12 2.36 N/A 0.86 14.26

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Golar LNG Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1% Golar LNG Partners LP 0.00% 11.1% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Golar LNG Partners LP on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Scorpio Tankers Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Golar LNG Partners LP is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Golar LNG Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Golar LNG Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 0.37% upside potential and an average target price of $29.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.1% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.4% of Golar LNG Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 29.94% of Golar LNG Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Tankers Inc. 1.39% 10.84% 50.78% 37.95% -5.61% 52.84% Golar LNG Partners LP 3.39% -4.91% -9.57% -15.29% -41.7% 12.87%

For the past year Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Golar LNG Partners LP.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers Inc. beats Golar LNG Partners LP on 5 of the 9 factors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.