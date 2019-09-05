Comparison of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers Inc. 24 2.34 N/A -4.62 0.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1% Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0 0 0 0.00

Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential upside is 15.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 0% respectively. About 3.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Tankers Inc. -8.74% -13.24% 0.96% 32.98% 21.34% 48.92% Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 1.22% 3.1% 1.51% 2.4% -1.65% 7.87%

For the past year Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.