Comparison of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 6 0.00 36.50M 0.34 17.57 Golar LNG Partners LP 10 2.75 48.23M 0.44 27.07

In table 1 we can see Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Golar LNG Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Golar LNG Partners LP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Scorpio Bulkers Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Golar LNG Partners LP, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 584,000,000.00% 2.7% 1.4% Golar LNG Partners LP 492,645,556.69% 6% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Golar LNG Partners LP is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Golar LNG Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average price target of Golar LNG Partners LP is $10, which is potential 3.95% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.4% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares and 33.6% of Golar LNG Partners LP shares. Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 37.66%. Competitively, 29.94% are Golar LNG Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68% Golar LNG Partners LP -1.99% 3.59% -7.14% -10.24% -27.42% 9.54%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. was less bullish than Golar LNG Partners LP.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners LP beats Scorpio Bulkers Inc. on 12 of the 13 factors.