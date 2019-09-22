Comparison of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 1.96 N/A 0.34 17.57 GasLog Ltd. 15 1.64 N/A 0.09 160.00

Demonstrates Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and GasLog Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. GasLog Ltd. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Scorpio Bulkers Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of GasLog Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and GasLog Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4% GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.37 beta. GasLog Ltd.’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and GasLog Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GasLog Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of GasLog Ltd. is $18, which is potential 32.65% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and GasLog Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 39.4% and 44.4% respectively. 37.66% are Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 48.71% of GasLog Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68% GasLog Ltd. -5.57% -0.77% -10.04% -23.23% -14.04% -13.49%

For the past year Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has 8.68% stronger performance while GasLog Ltd. has -13.49% weaker performance.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.